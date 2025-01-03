Open Menu

CTP Rwp Issues 434,161 Challans In Six Months

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2025 | 03:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi issued 434,161 challans during last six months, said a CTP spokesman.

He informed that CTP issued 210,240 challans during July to September 2024 imposing fines amounting to Rs 135.5 million, while in October to December 2024 quarter, this number increased to 223,911 and a fine of more than Rs 175.5 million was also imposed on the traffic rules violators.

He said that the number of challans increased by 13,671 in last quarter and the amount of fines by more than Rs 40 million compared to the previous quarter.

The spokesman said that CTP are making all out efforts to regulate traffic on city roads and there has been a clear improvement in the performance of the traffic police to facilitate the public and make the traffic system more effective in the city.

He informed that on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Beenish Fatima, strict action in accordance with the law is being taken against the traffic rules violators to provide safe travel facilities to the public.

“Implementation of the laws not only helps in preventing road accidents but also in establishing social order,” he said adding, “Only by following the laws, we can establish a safe and better society.”

He further said that along with this, the continuous training of traffic personnel and the use of modern technology have also proven to be helpful in improving the performance. Due to these factors, the traffic flow on the city roads has improved significantly, he added.

The CTP urge the public to fully comply with the traffic rules and ensure safe travel, he said.

