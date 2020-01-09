CTP safety campaign in full swing

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) -:A campaign for safety of heavy vehicles was in full swing here in the district.

CTO Sardar Asif said here on Thursday that traffic police was taking measures for the safety of precious human lives on roads and in this regard the team was pasting reflectors on back sides of heavy vehicles especially tractor trolley free of cost.

He said that traffic education unit had been mobilized in Saddar area for guiding drivers about traffic laws, road discipline etc.