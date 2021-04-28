UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTP Seems Helpless To Maintain Flow Of Traffic

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 11:51 PM

CTP seems helpless to maintain flow of traffic

Traffic load on city roads particularly Murree Road has become nuisance for the citizens as traffic wardens seemed helpless to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the main artery of the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Traffic load on city roads particularly Murree Road has become nuisance for the citizens as traffic wardens seemed helpless to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the main artery of the city.

The motorists were going through a mental agony as there was no option except to remain stuck in traffic jam at almost all road of the city including Murree Road, Liaquat Road, College Road, Raja Bazaar, Mareer Hassan, Tench Bhatta, Mall Road and other link roads of the city.

One of the motorists talking to this agency, said encroachment is the main hurdle in smooth flow of traffic, no action was taken against the encroachers, adding which leads to traffic jam, he added.

He demanded the concerned authorities to take action so that traffic problems could be solved.

According to traffic police spokesman, the police is making all out efforts to maintain traffic flow on city roads.

Related Topics

Police Murree Road Traffic All

Recent Stories

Caresoft Global joins automotive cluster at Ras Al ..

41 minutes ago

FNC signs MoU with Colombian House of Representati ..

56 minutes ago

Bodour Al Qasimi shares Georgians crowning Tbilisi ..

56 minutes ago

‘1001 ‘1001 Titles’ explores dynamics of cre ..

1 hour ago

ERC inaugurates majlis of Major General Omar Salem ..

1 hour ago

UN Chief Closely Monitoring Turkish Raids in North ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.