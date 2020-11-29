UrduPoint.com
CTP Sensitize Motorists About Prevailing Smog

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 08:50 PM

CTP sensitize motorists about prevailing smog

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) have launched a smog awareness campaign to sensitize motorists of the twin cities to avoid any health or safety hazards during smog season.

According to a spokesman, the campaign has been launched on the special directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO) with an aim to raise awareness about best practices to keep oneself safe and healthy during smog season.

Therefore, drivers and car owners should bring the vehicle on the road while keeping it in good condition. In this regard, the teams have distributed pamphlets and face masks among motorcyclists, motorists and pedestrians and urged them to avoid waste burning to control the smog formation to protect themselves from breathing problems, eye, nose and throat infections.

More Stories From Pakistan

