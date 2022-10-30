UrduPoint.com

CTP Sensitizing People To Avoid Safety Hazards During Smog Season

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2022 | 03:10 PM

CTP sensitizing people to avoid safety hazards during smog season

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) under its ongoing smog awareness campaign on Sunday, is visiting different areas and trying to sensitize the people to avoid any activity posing health or safety hazards during smog season.

According to a spokesman, the CTP had launched a campaign on the special directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad with an aim to raise awareness about best practices to keep oneself safe and healthy during smog season.

Therefore, the citizens should bring the vehicles on the roads while keeping them in good condition, he said adding that in this regard, teams were visiting different city roads and bus terminals and distributing pamphlets and face masks among motorcyclists, motorists and pedestrians.

The citizens are also urged to avoid waste burning to control the smog formation to protect themselves from breathing problems and eye, nose and throat infections, he added.

The teams are briefing the citizens that heart and breathing patients should take extra measures to avoid any situation and use sunglasses while going outside which would be helpful to avoid any sort of eye infection, he said.

