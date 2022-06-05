UrduPoint.com

CTP Set Up Squads To Check Wrong Parked Vehicles

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2022 | 07:00 PM

CTP set up squads to check wrong parked vehicles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Sunday have deployed special squads along with the main highways and all major commercial centers of the city to check wrong parked vehicle.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad, said that in order to ensure uninterrupted flow of traffic in the city, the squads have been formed at Murree Road, Adiala Road, Raja Bazaar, Commercial Market, Saddar Cantt, Saidpur Road, Chakri Road and other commercial places "The flow is to be maintained without any hindrance.

" He urged that the citizens to show responsibility and park their vehicles at the appropriate place and to cooperate with the on duty traffic staff. He further said the education wing of the traffic police was also providing awareness on traffic rules.

On the other hand, CTO Naveed Irshad said that encroachment was a major cause of traffic blockage.

He said that in order to maintain the flow of traffic in the city, the operation against wheelbarrows, illegal encroachments must be intensified to facilitate the motorists.

