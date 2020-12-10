CTP speed camera squad directed to take strict action against over speeding

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP), Speed Camera Squad has been directed to take strict action against over speeding and rash driving.

According to Senior Traffic Officer (STO) Rawalpindi Syed Abid Abbas Shah, the Speed Camera Squad had been directed to conduct regular checking at main roads particularly Old Airport Road, New Airport Road, Taxila, Kalar Syedan and Meharabad sector.

He informed that the squad issued 1267 challan tickets to the rules violators during last month.

He said, the CTP had formed a special camera squad to check over speeding on various roads.

The CTP were making all out efforts to control over speeding and violation of traffic rules aimed at minimizing road traffic accidents.

He said, the Camera Squad had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against over speeding and wrong overtaking.

CTP education Squad was also making efforts to create awareness among road users about the road safety laws.

He advised the road users to obey traffic rules and cooperate with Traffic Wardens in order to reach their destinations safe and sound.