RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police Rawalpindi has started a move against vehicles and motorcycles bearing 'fake number plates' plying on various roads in the city.

Talking to APP, Chief Traffic Officer Syed Ali Akbar said that the operation has been started against vehicles bearing fake number plates or revolving blue light, tinted glasses and without number plates after reports of involvement of such vehicles in increasing cases of heinous crimes.

He said that city traffic police has been strictly directed to act against fake number plates and revolving lights vehicles without fear and favor.

"Motorcycles and vehicles would be impounded in police stations if they failed to display original number plates," he warned, adding that stern action would be taken against those who have installed revolving light on their vehicles impersonating as police officers.