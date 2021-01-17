UrduPoint.com
CTP Starts Campaign Against Fake Number Plates Vehicles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 08:30 PM

CTP starts campaign against fake number plates vehicles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has started a move against vehicles and motorcycles bearing fake number plates plying on various roads of the city.

In a statement issued here, Senior Traffic Officer STO said that the operation has been started against vehicles bearing fake number plates or revolving blue light, tinted glasses and without number plates vehicles to curb crime rate in the city.

He said the city traffic police has been strictly directed to act against fake number plates and revolving lights vehicles without any fear or undue favor.

"Motorcycles and vehicles would be impounded in police stations if they failed to display original number plates," he warned, adding that stern action would be taken against those who have installed revolving light on their vehicles impersonating as police officers.

CTP has issued challan tickets to 4917 vehicles and impounded number of vehicles in over lack of documents and violations.

