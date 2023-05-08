CTP starts campaign against PSVs vehicles with substandard CNG cylinders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on the directive of DIG Traffic Punjab Mirza Farhan Baigon Monday launched crackdown against Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) plying on roads having substandard CNG cylinders.

According to a CTP spokesman, strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators.

He informed that the Chief Traffic Officer CTO Taimoor Khan had directed all the Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and Sector Incharges of CTP to take action against the rules violators without any discrimination.

He directed the CTP officers to impound vehicles on violation of the rules and remove low quality and substandard CNG cylinders installed in unsafe and dangerous manner.

He said adding, in order to ensure safety of the citizens and to bring down the mishaps due to substandard CNG cylinders, the operation had been accelerated. Action in accordance with the law was also being taken against PSVs plying on roads without fitness certificates, he added.

He said, the drivers and owners of the vehicles would not be allowed to put the lives of the citizens into danger and install illegal and low quality cylinders in their vehicles. The crackdowns would continue and the rules violators would be penalized, he added. During the campaign, CTP issued 36 challan slips to the violators.

CTP also impounded 05 vehicles in different police station.