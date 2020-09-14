UrduPoint.com
CTP Starts E-Challaning System In The City

Muhammad Irfan 51 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 11:14 PM

City Traffic Police (CTP) have moved forward towards digitalization by starting E-challaning system in the city to provide facility of paying fine amount at the spot through any mobile app without visiting different offices or waiting in queue

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb on Monday said that the new system of E-challaning would not only decrease burden on offices but also provide relief to masses. She said that online payment of traffic challan facility has been started from today and it was being initiated from two sectors including Cantt and Nawan Shehr sector initially.

She added that the procedure would be implemented soon at all sectors of the city traffic police.

Huma Naseeb said that citizens could pay traffic challans through one link ATM machine, easypaisa or Jazz mobile accounts by putting PSID code of the challan and also citizen could also pay challan amount to any TCS courier service Center by giving them PSID code of the challan.

Chief Traffic Officer added that city traffic police striving hard to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow in the city besides taking different initiatives to facilitate masses.

