CTP starts issuing driving licenses to transgenders

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have started process of issuing driving license facilities to transgender woman.

On the directives of DIG Traffic Punjab Mirza Faran Baig, the provision of licensing facilities to transgenders has been initiated.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan informed on Sunday that Licensing Branch has issued driving learner Permit to Saba Gul. Whereas, Saba Gul expressed happiness on getting the learner's permit and thanked all the officers.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar's vision is being ensured in true letter and spirit, CTO Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan said a separate counter has been allocated for providing licensing facilities to transgender women. By obtaining a driving license, transgenders will be able to get a respectable job in the society, he said and added, to create a humble society, we have to take care of each other's rights.

Everyone should come forward and make it your commitment to serve God's people regardless of race and color, he expressed.