CTP starts move against fake number plates vehicles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Sunday started a move against vehicles and motorcycles bearing fake number plates plying on various roads of the city.

Senior Traffic Officer STO said operation has been initiated against vehicles bearing fake number plates or revolving blue light, tinted glasses and without number plates after reports of involvement of such vehicles in crime cases, said a statement issued here.

He said city traffic police has been strictly directed to act against fake number plates and revolving lights vehicles without any discrimination and fear.

"Motorcycles and vehicles would be impounded in police stations if they failed to display original number plates," he warned adding that stern action would be taken against those who have installed revolving light on their vehicles impersonating as police officials.

Last month, CTP has issued challan tickets to 4917 vehicles and various were impounded in different police stations on violations.