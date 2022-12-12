CTP starts radio transmission to educate road users

(@FahadShabbir)

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has started a special transmission on a daily basis to educate road users about road safety and traffic rules.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has started a special transmission on a daily basis to educate road users about road safety and traffic rules.

According to CTP spokesman, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Taimur Khan said that accidents on highways while driving was a global challenge.

The CTO said that millions of people lost their lives in traffic accidents every year. "It is the eighth leading cause of death in any disease. If the current rate of accidents continues, it will become the fifth leading cause of death by 2030, on which awareness and implementation of traffic rules is very important.

It was said that road accidents are not individual but a collective problem for which all sections of the society have to work together." The road safety and adherence to traffic laws were the need of the hour to save precious human lives on the roads.

City Traffic Police Rawalpindi FM Radio Station 88.6 has been further activated to disseminate information regarding traffic rules, he added.