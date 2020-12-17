CTP starts special campaign to prevent one wheeling, underage driving

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Zaffar Budzar on Thursday started a special campaign to prevent one wheeling and to discourage under age drivers in order to control mishaps on roads.

A special road safety campaign was already underway by the city traffic police in which different lecture sessions and awareness campaigns were being organized by the department to educate masses about disadvantages of one wheeling and under age drivers.

In this regard, a briefing session was organized at CTP office police line in which parents of the kids involved in one wheeling and under age driving were participated.

Addressing the session, CTO Muhammad Zaffar Buzdar urged parents to keep vigil on their kids and asked them not to do wheelie. He asked them to avoid giving permission of driving to their underage kids as it could cause into loss of their kids. He urged parents to participate in the ongoing awareness campaign to prevent one wheeling and underage driving in order to save precious lives of teenagers. He urged masses to call CTP helpline 1915 if they found anyone involved in one wheeling and underage diving.