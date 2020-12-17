UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTP Starts Special Campaign To Prevent One Wheeling, Underage Driving

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 03:40 PM

CTP starts special campaign to prevent one wheeling, underage driving

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Zaffar Budzar on Thursday started a special campaign to prevent one wheeling and to discourage under age drivers in order to control mishaps on roads.

A special road safety campaign was already underway by the city traffic police in which different lecture sessions and awareness campaigns were being organized by the department to educate masses about disadvantages of one wheeling and under age drivers.

In this regard, a briefing session was organized at CTP office police line in which parents of the kids involved in one wheeling and under age driving were participated.

Addressing the session, CTO Muhammad Zaffar Buzdar urged parents to keep vigil on their kids and asked them not to do wheelie. He asked them to avoid giving permission of driving to their underage kids as it could cause into loss of their kids. He urged parents to participate in the ongoing awareness campaign to prevent one wheeling and underage driving in order to save precious lives of teenagers. He urged masses to call CTP helpline 1915 if they found anyone involved in one wheeling and underage diving.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic Wheeling

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja asks parents to focus on character buil ..

3 minutes ago

PCB statement on Mohammad Amir

26 minutes ago

French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive fo ..

50 minutes ago

Lux Style Awards 2020 Allot Everyone the Best Seat ..

51 minutes ago

French President Tests Positive for Coronavirus - ..

27 minutes ago

President Rouhani Says Iran Overcame Third COVID-1 ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.