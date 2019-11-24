UrduPoint.com
CTP Stresses To Take Pre-emptive Measures To Avoid Smog

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 05:30 PM

CTP stresses to take pre-emptive measures to avoid Smog

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) had already launched campaign with an aim to raise awareness about best practices to keep oneself safe and healthy during smog season.

In this regard, the teams distributed pamphlets and face masks among motorcyclists, motorists and pedestrians and urged them to avoid waste burning to control the smog formation to protect themselves from breathing problems, eye, nose and throat infections.

Furthermore, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf also advised the motorists to adopt precautionary measures to avoid any problem.

