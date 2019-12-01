UrduPoint.com
CTP Strict Action For Wrong Parking

Sun 01st December 2019 | 05:10 PM

CTP strict action for wrong parking

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said that wrong parking was one of the main hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

CTO asked wardens and field officers to take strict action against wrong parking, adding the vehicles and motorcycles would be impounded in the police stations.

All-out efforts are being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated regarding smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

Enhanced numbers of Traffic Wardens have been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters will also be available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked in a wrong way.

