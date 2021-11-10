UrduPoint.com

CTP Strict For One Wheeling In Garrison City

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 10:17 PM

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi Wednesday decided to take strict action against one-wheeling by youngsters, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Rai Mazhar Iqbal said

He said the activity was already being checked by special squads of traffic police deputed on the city roads but now, several other arrangements had also been made to curb the activity especially on Murree Road, Committee Chowk near underpass, Chandni Chowk Flyover, Sixth Road Flyover, Airport Road, Peshawar Road, Jhelum Road near Ayub Park and other areas.

He said deputy superintendents of police, inspectors, duty officers and beat in-charges had been directed to take strict action against one-wheelers and the roads including of cantonment area should be covered under this operation.

Under special arrangements, traffic officials had been deployed at several areas where the activity was witnessed.

Night duties officers had also been arranged to check severe traffic rules violations including one-wheeling, he informed.

He said one-wheelers were not only playing with their own lives but they were also a threat for other road users.

He said the traffic wardens were directed to take effective measures in this regard. During the campaign, those found engaged in one-wheeling would be sent behind the bars he said and added the campaign would continue and the cases under section 99/A would be registered against one-wheelers.

The CTO said most traffic accidents could be averted if precautionary measures were adopted with strict observance of traffic rules.

He said the citizens particularly parents should come forward and play their role to curb the activity as one wheeling, rash and negligent driving were the main causes for fatal accidents.

