CTP striving to regulate traffic load on Soan bridge: STO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on the directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan is striving hard to regulate traffic load on Soan Bridge.

According to Senior Traffic Officer (STO), Muneer Ahmed Hashmi, one side of Soan Bridge was closed to traffic due to landslides while all the traffic arrangements were completed to regulate traffic load in the circle.

Muneer Ahmad informed that senior traffic police officers were present at the spot and supervising all the arrangements finalized by the CTP to ease the traffic load.

Traffic was flowing normally in the area as two-way traffic was currently being operated on the other side of the bridge to save the citizens from trouble, the STO said.

Traffic going from Kutchery Chowk to Rawat and Rawat to Jhelum Road was being operated in a single line, he added.

In case of heavy load, traffic going to Kutchery would be diverted to alternative routes, the STO said and informed that arrangements had also been completed to place diversions.

As a precautionary measure, heavy traffic had been completely diverted from the Soan bridge to other routes, Munir Ahmad said.

He said, additional traffic wardens had been deployed in all three shifts to regulate traffic load.

The citizens going from Rawat to Kutchery Chowk and Jhelum Road to Rawat should avoid unnecessary travel or keep the extra time of 15 to 20 minutes to avoid any inconvenience, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that an under-construction portion of Soan Bridge near Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench had collapsed here on Monday which triggered a massive traffic jam on GT Road and other roads of the circle.

CTP had closed the damaged bridge for traffic movement and diverted the traffic coming from Rawat to Rawalpindi to alternative routes.

The officers of the district government visited the place and monitored the situation.

The commissioner along with NHA and FWO representatives also inspected the site and asked the authorities to repair the damaged portion as soon as possible.