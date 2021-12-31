CTP take action against 1.2m violators in 2021: Report

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) have taken actions against 1.2 million road users for violating traffic rules during the year 2021, said an annual report issued by the CTP, here on Friday.

According to the statistics, 77442 drivers were fined for parking vehicles in no-parking zones while 7011 fined for driving public transport without any permit and 257665 for not wearing helmets, 20515 for vehicles' tinted glasses, 3352 for using cell phone during driving, 33376 for not fastening seat belts, 2982 for under-age driving, 2802 for driving unregistered vehicles, 556 for hampering flow of emergency vehicles, 11087 for repeating violations, 10901 for wrong overtakes and 15409 for refusing or failing to present their driving licenses.

The report further said that 9629 were fined over taking wrong U-turns, 19353 for not having valid driving license, 19274 for interrupting traffic flow, 7639 for overloading, 43333 for using wrong indicators and 84212 for breaking traffic queues.

According to the report, the City Traffic Police imposed fines on 28533 drivers for over speeding while 22785 were fined over violation of one-way and 2088 for driving in close proximity of other vehicles. Likewise, scores of actions were initiated over violations of other traffic rules.

The City Traffic Police in its report said, awareness campaigns regarding traffic rules by the City Traffic Police helped a lot in reducing traffic mishaps as a 14 percent decrease was reported in fatal incidents compared to 2020 while 19 percent decrease was reported in other traffic related incidents.