CTP take action against 38,179 vehicles over violating transport policy during last month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) took legal action against 38,179 motorcycles, rickshaws and other vehicles on the violation of Punjab government's transport policy implemented in the wake of corona virus pandemic during last month.

Traffic Wardens issued challan tickets to 27,428 motorcyclists on the violation of pillion riding and 8,661 rickshaws on the violation of government order during same period. The police also took legal action against 2090 other vehicles including vans and Mazda loaders during the period.

Meanwhile Chief Traffic Officer Sardar Asif said here Tuesday that traffic police squads were more vigilant on roads for implementing government policy for the safety of precious human lives. He appealed the people to adopt preventive measures including "stay homes-staysafe" policy.