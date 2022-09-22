UrduPoint.com

CTP Take Action Against PSVs For Not Completing Routes

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2022 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have issued challans tickets to Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) for overcharging, not completing the designated routes and running on roads without route permits.

According to a CTP spokesman, five vehicles were impounded in police stations over public complaints.

Following the orders of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad, In-charge Traffic Civil Lines Sector while taking action against PSVs, issued 33 challan tickets to rules violators while five vehicles were also impounded in the police station.

The Challans were issued for redressal of the public complaints, overcharging, violation of routes, and lack of documents.

The CTO said that misbehavior and overcharging the passengers traveling in PSVs would not be tolerated.

Strict legal action would be taken against the violators without any discrimination, he said and informed that the purpose of CTP campaigns is not to impose fines to the violators but to provide better travel facilities to the citizens to provide them relief and ensure their travel safe and sound.

