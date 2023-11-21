Open Menu

CTP Take Action Against Underage Drivers, Rider Without Helmet, Smoke Emitting Vehicles During Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2023 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) On the orders of Additional IG Traffic Punjab, City Traffic Police (CTP)Rawalpindi conducted a robust crackdown against underage drivers, motorcycle riders without helmets, and vehicles emitting smoke.

According to CTP spokesman, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan personally inspected various highways and reviewed the ongoing crackdown against the violators.

CTO gave strict instructions to all circle officers and field staff to ensure the rule of law and to maintain traffic flow.

Any kind of negligence will not be tolerated during the ongoing campaign, he added.

During the campaign, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi took strict action against 418 underage drivers and impounded 145 vehicles/motorcycles.

Furthermore, FIRs were registered against 76 underage drivers.

Whereas, in view of the safety of motorcyclists, challan tickets were issued to 235 motorcyclists without helmets.

Additionally, the campaign targeted vehicles emitting excessive smoke, contributing to environmental pollution. Smoke emissions not only harm the environment but also pose health risks to those on the road.

CTP has taken action against 356 vehicles emitting smoke and 13 vehicles were impounded in the respective police stations.

CTO Rawalpindi has appealed to all the parents to keep an eye on their minor children and not allow them to drive a vehicle or motorcycle under any circumstances so that the lives of all road users can be made safe, otherwise, the parents would have to face legal action, he concluded.

