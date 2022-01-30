UrduPoint.com

CTP Takes Action Against 3060 Tinted Glasses' Vehicles

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2022 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Peshawar during last three months has take action against 3060 persons for using tinted glasses in their vehicles, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

On the directives of the provincial government and other concerned authorities, the teams of CTP under the supervision of the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Abbas Majeed Marwat an awareness campaign regarding traffic laws and not using tinted glasses in vehicles is continued in the city.

During the campaign action has been taken against 3060 persons. During the drive stickers were removed from the glasses of the vehicles and told for avoiding the use in future.

CTO Abbas Majeed Marwat has urged the motorists for adherence to traffic laws, otherwise stern action would be taken against them. He said that crackdown on tinted glasses will continue.

