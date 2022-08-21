CTP takes action against PSVs vehicles for not completing routes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi issued 48 challans tickets to Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) for not completing the route and not having a driving license.

Moreover, 05 vehicles were impounded in police stations over public complaints.

Following the orders of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad, In-charge Traffic Adiala Sector at Adiala Road while taking action against public service vehicles, challan tickets were issued to 48 vehicles while 5 were impounded in the police station for lack of documents.

The Challans were issued for redressal of public complaints, collection of excessive fare, violation of route, non-fulfillment of route and lack of driving license.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad said that misbehavior and overcharging of passengers traveling in public service will not be tolerated.

Strict legal action will be taken without delay on the complaints received by passengers. He further said that the purpose of city traffic police is not to challan but to provide better travel facilities to the citizens to make their lives safe.