UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTP Takes Strict Action Against 178 One-wheelers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 04:41 PM

CTP takes strict action against 178 one-wheelers

City Traffic Police (CTP) is taking strict action against one-wheelers and special drive already being run to curb the activity has been intensified as the CTP managed to net 178 one-wheelers during Ramazan ul Mubarik

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) is taking strict action against one-wheelers and special drive already being run to curb the activity has been intensified as the CTP managed to net 178 one-wheelers during Ramazan ul Mubarik.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Syed Ali Akbar, the activity was already being checked by 20 special squads of traffic officials deputed on the city roads but now, several other arrangements had also been made to curb the activity.

He informed that city traffic police was taking stern action against the one-wheelers and the city roads especially the attractive areas for the activity were being covered. He said traffic police officers had been directed to keep a vigilant eye on the one-wheelers so that action in accordance with the law could be taken against them.

Under special arrangements, traffic officials had been deployed at Ayub Park, Murree Road near Underpass, Rawal Road, Sixth Road, Stadium Road and other places.

The traffic officers and circle heads had been directed to take stern action against one-wheelers without discrimination and no one should be spared if found involved in this dangerous act, which is cause of deaths and severe injuries for the riders.

He said, 82 FIRs were registered in different police stations while 161 motorcycles being used for one-wheeling were also impounded.

The CTP also issued 2282 challan slips to the rules violators during the holy month, he added.

Under efforts to curb the activity, those who found engaged in one-wheeling were being sent behind the bars.

He said the citizens particularly parents should come forward and play an active role to curb the activityas one wheeling, rash and negligent driving are the main causes for fatal accidents.

He said the campaigns were initiated by city traffic police to discourage the drivers from violating the traffic rules.

Related Topics

Police Murree Road Traffic Rawalpindi Wheeling Circle From

Recent Stories

UAE continuing Ramadan Mir campaign in Hadramaut, ..

13 minutes ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 111 points ..

1 minute ago

Govt doing best to address poor's problems: Nawabz ..

2 minutes ago

Firdous Ashiq Awan grabbed “information ministry ..

15 minutes ago

Several Civilians Killed As Motorcycle Bomb Goes O ..

2 minutes ago

French fury after Sanofi says US to get virus vacc ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.