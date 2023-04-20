CTP taking action against fares' overcharging before Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Tamoor Khan were taking action in accordance with the law against transporters indulging in overcharging and overloading ahead of Eid ul Fitr.

According to a CTP spokesman, CTP was making efforts to provide relief to the passengers who were going to their hometowns to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their near and dear ones.

To stop this profiteering, he said, the CTP had launched a grand operation against the transporters fleecing the passengers.

The transporters had already been warned to stop overcharging or else they would face strict action in accordance with the law, he said adding, the CTP had formed special squads to control overcharging. Heavy fines were being imposed on the rules violators, he added.

According to the passengers, the transporters were fleecing the passengers leaving for their hometowns from the twin cities to celebrate Eid ul Fitr with their loved ones and relatives.

Transporters have unilaterally increased fares ahead of Eid in violation of the official rate. Despite official announcements, overloading and overcharging have reached their climax.

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and the local administration completely failed to implement official fares.

At different bus and wagon terminals, the passengers are found arguing with the transporters over extra fares and overcharging.

The families with three to four children said that the high fares were making holes in their pockets.

A large number of the citizens in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad leave for their hometowns to celebrate Eid with their loved ones.

The citizens use buses, wagons and trains to go to their hometowns. Owing to rush of passengers, inter-city transporters have increased fares with impunity.

Passengers Nadeem, Altaf and Ishaq said that the ticket price was so expensive that they could not buy gifts for their families and loved ones.

They said that they were compelled to purchase tickets at excessive prices to spend Eid with their loved ones.

Rent-a-car service providers have also jacked up the fare and they have stopped further bookings due to an unusual rush.

The transporters have also brought worn-out buses on the roads putting the lives of passengers at risk to make money on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

The authorities concerned could not be seen in the failed to enforce official fares.

All rent-a-car showrooms in and around Murree Road have reserved vehicles for Eid. When there is a high demand for cars, their cost automatically goes up.

Meanwhile, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) have also warned transporters against overcharging.

According to the RTA secretary, the transporters have a habit of fleecing homebound citizens by charging exorbitant rates.

He said that stern action was being taken against the transporters found involved in overcharging and overloading passengers.

He said that the staff concerned had been directed to check overcharge and overloading at bus terminals.

The checking was being carried out randomly at different places, he said adding strict action was being on the spot and excess fares were being returned to the passengers.

The Secretary said that special squads had also been formed and deployed at bus and wagon stands to control overcharging and overloading.

He said a special control room had also been set up at the RTA office to monitor teams checking fares of buses and wagons at bus stands.

The transporters and the management of the bus terminals had also been instructed to ensure implementation of the orders in letter and spirit, he said.

Transporters had been ordered not to create an artificial shortage of buses and bring all their vehicles on roads otherwise their licences would be canceled, he informed.

He said that passengers should inform the officials concerned and strict action would be taken against transporters.

Meanwhile, all bus and wagon terminals including the railway station on Thursday remained jam-packed with the passengers who were leaving for their native towns to celebrate Eid with their families.

The passengers were seen running from one bus stand to the other in search of tickets. A huge rush of passengers could be seen at all bus terminals and at Rawalpindi Railway Station on Thursday.

The official Eid holidays will begin on Friday (April 21) but most non-locals left for their hometowns on Thursday while the remaining would likely go till 'Chand Raat'.