CTP taking action against smoke emitting vehicles to prevent smog: CTO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai said that a special squad of city traffic police officials and environment department has been formed to ensure strict action against smoke emitting vehicles in order to prevent smog.

In this regard, different seminars and awareness sessions were being organized by education unit of CTP to create awareness among drivers about smog. The CTP officials told drivers in a seminar held here on Monday that smoke emitting vehicles causing environmental pollution which not only affect public health but also creating smog.

On the other hand, the CTP and environment department squad launching crackdown against vehicles emitting smoke on daily basis and imposing fine on the vehicles, CTP Spokesman Muhammad Adnan said.