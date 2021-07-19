UrduPoint.com
CTP Taking Strict Action Against Transporters For Overcharging

Mon 19th July 2021

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi is taking strict action against the transporters, overcharging the passengers said City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal.

He said the Traffic Wardens had been directed to take action in accordance with the law against the transporters fleecing the passengers.

He warned the transporters against overcharging public transport fares from people going to hometowns to celebrate Eid ul Azha with their families.

The Traffic Officers had been directed to check overcharging and overloading of passengers in buses and vans especially before Eid ul Azha, he said.

The checking was being carried out randomly at different places in seven tehsils of the district. Strict action was being taken on the spot and excess fares were being returned to the passengers, he added.

He said, the transporters had been directed to display the fare charts at prominent places at the bus and van stands.

He said that special squads had been deployed to conduct raids to check overcharging and overloading to facilitate the commuters moving to their native towns to celebrate the festive occasion with their families.

The CTO informed that the DSPs, sector in-charges and wardens had been directed to perform their role effectively to check violation of the rules in public transport.

A special cell had also been established to receive public complaints and people could lodge their complaints against overcharging by transporters through helpline 1915 and 051-9272839, he added.

He advised the citizens to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus while traveling on Eid ul Azha.

