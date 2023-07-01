CTP temporarily close entry of vehicles in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) on Saturday afternoon temporarily closed entry of vehicles in Murree due to heavy traffic load.

According to a CTP spokesman, on third day of Eid and the long weekend, heavy influx of tourists was observed.

On the orders of DIG Traffic, the best traffic facilities were being provided to the tourists coming to Murree, he said adding, CTO Rawalpindi Tamoor Khan was also present in Murree and monitoring all traffic arrangements.

Due to traffic arrangements and excellent strategy finalized by Senior Traffic Officer, CTP Rawalpindi Munir Ahmed Hashmi, the traffic was flowing on the roads of Murree.

More than 284 officers and Traffic personnel were striving hard to regulate traffic on the roads of the hill station, he added.

During the three days of Eid, over 19,870 vehicles of tourists entered Murree while 12,070 left, he said and informed that despite sufficient traffic arrangements and enhanced number of traffic officials deployed, problems were being faced due to steady increase in number of vehicles.

The entry of vehicles in Murree was temporarily closed on the orders of the district administration as there was no parking space for more vehicles in Murree, he said adding, traffic was being temporarily diverted to other routes in view of safety and administrative measures.

The decision to ban the entry of vehicles was made for the safety and convenience of tourists, the CTO informed.

The roads returning from Murree were being kept clear to facilitate the tourists, he added.

The entry of vehicles would be opened when the vehicle capacity would be made in Murree, the CTO said.

Due to two-way and narrow roads, there is traffic pressure on the roads, Tamoor Khan informed.

Murree has a total parking capacity of 4000 vehicles, said CTO Tamoor Khan adding, despite problems being faced due to insufficient parking and narrow roads, all-out efforts were being made to ease traffic flow.

Tourists coming to Murree are requested to travel to Murree keeping in mind the traffic situation, Tamoor Khan said.

Information about the traffic situation in Murree is being provided on FM 88.6 and CTP social media pages, the CTO said.