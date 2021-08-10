CTP to challan bikers, motorists, PSVs for not wearing masks

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTP) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal has directed the Traffic Wardens to issue challan slips to bikers, motorists and the drivers of Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) for not wearing face masks.

According to a CTP spokesman, CTO had directed all the circle incharges, sector incharges and traffic wardens to penalize the corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) violators particularly bikers, motorists and the drivers of PSVs if passengers of PSVs found without face masks while travelling.

He said, in view of the alarming situation of coronavirus, strict action would be taken against the SOP violators.

"We will utilize all resources to protect human lives, he said adding, single biker would not be issued challan while the mask restriction would be for pillion riding.

It is necessary to use masks for two or more people in private vehicles, he said adding, challan would not be issued in case of one person in a private vehicle while masks would be required for all the passengers in a Public Service Vehicle.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with CTP and follow the instructions.

It is essential for everyone to follow SOPs to contain the spread of the virus, he added.

"All the citizens will have to play a role individually to prevent the virus because it is not a war of individuals but a national war," he said.