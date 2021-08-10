UrduPoint.com

CTP To Challan Bikers, Motorists, PSVs For Not Wearing Masks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

CTP to challan bikers, motorists, PSVs for not wearing masks

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTP) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal has directed the Traffic Wardens to issue challan slips to bikers, motorists and the drivers of Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) for not wearing face masks.

According to a CTP spokesman, CTO had directed all the circle incharges, sector incharges and traffic wardens to penalize the corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) violators particularly bikers, motorists and the drivers of PSVs if passengers of PSVs found without face masks while travelling.

He said, in view of the alarming situation of coronavirus, strict action would be taken against the SOP violators.

"We will utilize all resources to protect human lives, he said adding, single biker would not be issued challan while the mask restriction would be for pillion riding.

It is necessary to use masks for two or more people in private vehicles, he said adding, challan would not be issued in case of one person in a private vehicle while masks would be required for all the passengers in a Public Service Vehicle.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with CTP and follow the instructions.

It is essential for everyone to follow SOPs to contain the spread of the virus, he added.

"All the citizens will have to play a role individually to prevent the virus because it is not a war of individuals but a national war," he said.

Related Topics

Vehicles Vehicle Traffic Rawalpindi Circle All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Police attend to 103 cases of child abuse an ..

Dubai Police attend to 103 cases of child abuse and negligence

12 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP chairs meeting of FFRD board

Fujairah CP chairs meeting of FFRD board

12 minutes ago
 Emaar Malls records 80% growth in profit to AED 62 ..

Emaar Malls records 80% growth in profit to AED 622 million in first half of 202 ..

57 minutes ago
 Celebrate Independence Day with Ufone’s Befikri

Celebrate Independence Day with Ufone’s Befikri

1 hour ago
 Inaugural Big 5 Construction Impact Awards salute ..

Inaugural Big 5 Construction Impact Awards salute region&#039;s project leaders

1 hour ago
 59,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

59,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.