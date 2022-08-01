UrduPoint.com

CTP To Deploy 1191 Officials To Regulate Traffic During Muharram

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2022 | 01:40 PM

CTP to deploy 1191 officials to regulate traffic during Muharram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :City Traffic Polic be (CTP) have finalised all the arrangements for Muharram under a comprehensive traffic plan formulated on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad to ensure security of the mourning processions.

According to duty officer, there would be a complete ban on parking of any vehicle or pushcart on the routes of the processions.

The CTP had finalized a traffic plan for Muharram ul Harram under which nearly 1191 traffic officials including nine DSPs, 72 Inspectors, 820 Traffic Wardens and 290 Traffic Assistants would perform duties on city roads to control the traffic flow during Muharram. Special arrangements would also be finalized for 7th and 10th Muharram processions, he added.

He said, Traffic Police Officers and Wardens had also been directed to take action against rules violators.

Fork lifters would also move with Muharram processions, he informed.

He said, the CTO had directed the wardens to remove all kinds of encroachments from the processions routes besides keeping a vigil on suspected persons and things.

Entry of vehicles on the route of the processions would be blocked by erecting barricades and other hurdles, he added.

He informed that Traffic Police officials would be deployed along with district police personnel to ensure security of the mourners.

Strict disciplinary action on the directives of the CTO would be taken against the delinquent officials, he added.

He informed that traffic load would be diverted to alternate routes during mourning processions.

A control room had been set up at Traffic Headquarters to monitor the situation while motorists who seek help and assistance can use CTP helpline 051-9272616.

