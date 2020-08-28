UrduPoint.com
CTP To Deploy 506 Wardens, 133 Traffic Assistants On Ashura

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 05:29 PM

CTP to deploy 506 Wardens, 133 Traffic Assistants on Ashura

In order to provide foolproof security to the mourning processions of Ashura, City Traffic Police (CTP) have finalized all the arrangements for 9th and 10th Muharram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :In order to provide foolproof security to the mourning processions of Ashura, City Traffic Police (CTP) have finalized all the arrangements for 9th and 10th Muharram.

According to Duty Officer CTP Headquarter Muhammad Waseem, the traffic would be diverted on 48 different routes of the city on Ashura. 605 Traffic Wardens, 133 Traffic Assistants under the supervision of 41 Inspectors and nine DSPs would be deployed on city roads.

As part of the security measures, entry of vehicular traffic from Committee Chowk to Iqbal Road would strictly be banned on Ashura. No vehicle would be allowed on DAV college road and Iqbal road. The public transport for City Saddar Road would be diverted to Mohanpura road while traffic from Novelty cinema would reach Pirwadhai through Kashmiri bazaar.

Traffic coming from Gunjmandi would be diverted to TB hospital, Pirwadhai and Dhoke Dalal.

All sector Incharges, DSPs of city traffic police would ensure implementation of the traffic diversion plan.

There would be complete ban on parking of any vehicle, motorcycle or handcarts on the route of the procession.

The CTO said, emergency squads had also been appointed to maintain the traffic flow.

He said, the officials had also been directed to ensure parking at the distance of 200 meters from the route of the processions.

The traffic load on city roads would be provided alternate routes during Ashura processions, he added.

