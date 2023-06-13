UrduPoint.com

CTP To Ink MoU With Al-Khidmat For Welfare Of Traffic Wardens

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2023 | 07:53 PM

CTP to ink MoU with Al-Khidmat for welfare of traffic wardens

City Traffic Police (CTP) would ink a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) with Al-Khidmat Foundation for welfare of traffic wardens

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ):City Traffic Police (CTP) would ink a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) with Al-Khidmat Foundation for welfare of traffic wardens.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Maqsood Ahmad during visit to Al-Khidmat Diagnostic Center here on Tuesday said that the foundation had agreed to provide special concession in all laboratory tests for traffic wardens whereas this facility would be doled out totally free of charge to the families of CTP martyrs.

In this connection, the CTP would sign a MoU very soon after which the traffic wardens would get their tests conducted from any laboratory of the foundation on concessional rates, he added.

