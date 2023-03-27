CTP to launch special drive against traffic rules violators

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) has decided to launch a special drive against under-aged drivers, one-way violation, tinted glasses, unspecified registration number-plates etc. in the city.

Chief Traffic Officer Rana Khalid Rashid said here on Monday that traffic police were taking practical measures to provide safe travelling facilities to citizens.

He said that stern legal action would be taken against violators of one-way, juvenile drivers, vehicles installed black mirrors, unspecified or without registration number-plates, and overloaded vehicles in the city.

He said that vehicles moving on roads without registration number-plates/ applied for and others, driven by juveniles, would be impounded at the traffic sector and the same would not be released till the Excise Department issued registration slips.

The guardians of the under-aged drivers will have to give a written application to the office of traffic circle before release of the vehicle, he added.

He said that action would also be taken against overloaded rickshaws, tractor trolleys, trucks and trailers.