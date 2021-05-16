CTP to reopen its branches from May 18th

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi will open its branches from May 18, 2021 to provide license and routine business after lockdown which was imposed to contain corona virus.

Now, the office would start its function as per the orders of DIG Traffic, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal said, adding, it was decided to open a driving license branch to facilitate the citizens.

He however, made it clear that masks and social distance will be maintained in all cases by strictly implementing government SOPs in view of the corona virus.

Those who come to obtain a driving license will be allowed to enter the traffic headquarters and service centers, he added.

He warned that no facility will be provided to a person without a mask.

He further said that anti-corona spray is being carried out on a daily basis at the traffic headquarters to protect the citizens from corona virus.

He also appealed to the citizens to follow the instructions given by the traffic police other wise strict action would be taken against the violators.