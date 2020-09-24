UrduPoint.com
CTP To Set Up Traffic Education Camps

Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 12:57 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) have decided to set up traffic education camps at five different points in the city.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Hassan Afzal said that traffic education for common man was imperative to control accidents.

He appealed to the people especially heads of educational institutions and parents to guide the students and youngsters to follow traffic rules while moving on roads.

He also appealed to the people for extending coordination with the traffic education unit.

CTO said that written material including pamphlets will be distributed among people in the camps.

