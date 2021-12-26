UrduPoint.com

CTP To Take Action Against One-wheeling On Eve Of New Year Night

Sun 26th December 2021

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has decided to take strict action against against one-wheeling and car stunts by youngsters on eve of New Year night.

According to Traffic Police spokesman, Chief Traffic Officer CTO Taimoor Khan said that strict orders have been issued to arrest those involved in the activity.

He said that the CTP, in this regard, has formed a special squad to arrest the violators and impounding their vehicles.

The CTO said that several arrangements were made to curb the activity aimed at protecting the youngsters as one-wheeling is one of the causes of death and severe injuries for the riders.

