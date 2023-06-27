Open Menu

CTP To Take Action Against Transporters Involved In Overcharging

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2023 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :As residents of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad head to their hometowns and villages to celebrate Eidul Azha, inter-city transporters have started hiking their fares.

To stop this profiteering, the City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched a grand operation against these transporters for overcharging passengers.

According to City Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan transporters have already been warned to stop overcharging or else face strict action in accordance with the law.

CTO said that they had constituted special squads who monitor these buses and wagons. If they find a public service vehicle (PSVs) overcharging passengers, they are issued a ticket and slapped with a heavy fine.

To make sure that transporters don't dodge the fines, the CTO also directed traffic police, sector in-charges and wardens to keep a strict check on overcharging in public transports.

