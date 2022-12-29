CTP to take action against 'wheelies' on new year night

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have decided to take strict action against one-wheeling and car stunts by youngsters on eve of New Year's night.

According to the traffic police spokesman, on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan, the police had finalized arrangements to take action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

Moreover, 320 traffic wardens would be deployed on city roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic and control one-wheeling.

The CTO had instructed the traffic wardens to net those involved in the one-wheeling and car-racing.

He said the CTP, in this regard, had formed seven special squads to arrest the violators and impound their vehicles.

He informed that several arrangements were made to curb the activity aimed at protecting the youngsters as one-wheeling was one of the causes of death and severe injuries for the riders.

He said that they would conduct night operations on Benazir Bhutto Road near Nawaz Sharif Park and the Committee Chowk underpass to apprehend one-wheelers. The cases would be filed against one-wheelers.

"Efforts are being made to curb the activity (one-wheeling) as it had claimed several precious lives and a number of youngsters had sustained serious injuries due to it," he added.

He said, one-wheelers were not only endangering their own lives but were also a threat to other road users.

The spokesman urged the parents to come forward and play their role in curbing the activity.