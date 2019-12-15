CTP to take steps to create awareness among masses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) ::The City Traffic Police (CTP) has decided to create awareness among the masses through informative videos and organizing lectures.

The CTP, under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb were taking different initiatives to create awareness among masses. The masses were being informed about preventive measures to avoid any inconvenience on roads through lectures, seminars and sessions in schools and colleges.

The CTP education unit was delivering lectures in mosques after Jumma prayers to create awareness among people.

The CTP has now decided to play informative videos and organize lecture sessions in cinema houses in the city.

On the other hand, the CTP help unit is providing assistance to road users emergencies.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, CTP spokesman Muhammad Adnan said the CTP had provided assistance to 250 people in the last month while 175 had been facilitated in the current month.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb stressed people to contact helpline 1915 or 03359151915 in case of any emergency during traveling on roads.

