CTP To Take Strict Action Against One-wheelers On 'Chand Raat'

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2023 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) under their ongoing drive against one-wheelers have decided to take strict action against one-wheelers particularly on 'Chand Raat' while several FIRs were also lodged during Ramazan and the rules violators were sent behind the bars.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Tamoor Khan, strict action in accordance with the law was taken against one-wheelers and several FIRs were registered in different police stations under section 99/A and section 279 PPC.

He informed that special squads had been deployed at main points particularly Murree Road, Flyovers, Peshawar Road, Mall Road, Airport Road and other important roads of the town to check one wheeling.

The squads had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against one-wheelers and car-skaters.

He said motorcycles of the one-wheelers were also being impounded under section 550.

Similarly, a large number of underage drivers with rash and dangerous driving were also penalized and issued challan tickets. Though the activity was already being checked by traffic wardens now, several other arrangements had also been made to curb the activity, he added.

He informed that Traffic Police officers were directed to keep a vigilant eye on the one-wheelers so that action in accordance with the law could be taken against them.

He said, one-wheelers were not only playing with their own lives but they were also a threat to other road users that was why stern action was being taken against them. The efforts to control the activity would continue and cases would be registered against one-wheelers, he added.

He said the citizens especially parents should play their role to curb the activity.

