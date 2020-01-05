UrduPoint.com
CTP To Take Strict Action Against Wrongly Parked Vehicles

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said wrong parking is creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic.

CTO asked wardens and field officers to take strict action against wrong parking, adding that wrong parking which is one of main cause of traffic mess on the roads would not be tolerated.

He added that the vehicles and motorcycles would be impounded in the police stations.

All-out efforts are being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police to resolve traffic problems and facilitate people regarding smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

Enhanced numbers of Traffic Wardens have been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters wold also be available to lift vehicles and motorcycles parked in a wrong way, he informed.

