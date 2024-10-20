CTP Unveils Plan For Pak-England Test
Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2024 | 06:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has devised a comprehensive traffic plan during the upcoming Pakistan-England cricket match.
A total of 370 traffic officers and traffic wardens will be deployed around Rawalpindi Stadium from October 21 to 23.
The officers will maintain traffic flow, diverting vehicles to alternative routes when necessary.
The designated parking areas include Shahbaz Sharif Park (motorcycles), Civil Aviation Ground (vehicles) and Degree College Ground (vehicles).
CTP has urged the public to cooperate with traffic police and use designated parking areas to avoid inconvenience.
By following traffic instructions, citizens can contribute to a smooth and enjoyable experience for all.
CTP has advised the citizens to follow traffic rules, use designated parking, and stay informed through our helpline.
Let's work together to ensure a hassle-free experience for cricket fans and residents alike, CTP said.
For any guidance, the citizens can reach to City Traffic Police Helpline: 051-9274843.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October
Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..
Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown on unlicensed motorcyclists intensified39 seconds ago
-
Two members gang involved in street crimes arrested11 minutes ago
-
1,000 unfit PSVs impounded11 minutes ago
-
Ghazi Police arrest two scrap dealers for possession of stolen items21 minutes ago
-
Arrangement for IRC & APERE-2024 reviewed21 minutes ago
-
Sindh Agriculture University, Breathe Green organization launch '1 Million Tree Plantation Drive'30 minutes ago
-
Bilawal felicitates nation on 26th amendment passing31 minutes ago
-
DC directs wholesalers to follow notified price list41 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive plan underway to overcome issues at shrines: Auqaf Minister41 minutes ago
-
.51 minutes ago
-
Polling for second bye-elections on two NCs, five VCs ends peacefully in DI Khan51 minutes ago
-
Tarar calls constitutional package a milestone for parliamentary supremacy1 hour ago