CTP urge motorists to avoid wrong, double parking in Murree on Aug 14; motorcyclists not to be allowed to enter Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on Thursday urged the motorists to strictly follow traffic rules and avoid wrong and double parking on the roads of Murree to avoid traffic congestion and road mishaps particularly on Independence Day, Aug 14.

According to City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Syed Ali Akbar, the tourists travelling to Murree and other hill stations are advised to obey traffic rules to avoid road accidents.

CTP have also finalized arrangements to check one-wheeling and other violations of traffic rules during Independence Day celebrations. The bikers would not be allowed to enter Murree on Aug 14, he added.

Six special squads comprising Warden Officers, Traffic Wardens and Assistant Wardens have been constituted to check one-wheeling on city roads on Independence Day.

The traffic wardens have been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against the violators to avoid traffic mess and mishaps on Independence Day.

He informed that a control room had been set up at the Headquarters to monitor the situation while a helpline 1915, 051-9272616 and 051-9269200 for Murree had also been set up.

All-out efforts would be made to control traffic on the city's roads and particularly in Murree, he said.

Special police pickets would also be established on Aug 14 in different areas to check traffic rules violations particularly one-wheeling, he added.

He said traffic police officers had also been directed to keep a vigilant eye on the one-wheelers and rash driving so that action in accordance with the law could be taken against them.

Under special arrangements, traffic officials had been deployed at Ayub Park, Murree Road near Underpass, Rawal Road, Sixth Road, Stadium Road and other places, he said.

He further informed that the CTP had designated several points for car parking in Murree. A number of main roads including Kashmir Point, Mall Road, Guldana Road and other roads had been closed for two-way traffic to ease traffic flow.

He urged the tourists to cooperate with traffic police so that the traffic mess could be avoided. "The beautiful climate of Murree during summer attracts a large number of tourists so the motorists face severe traffic congestion," he said adding that traffic moves even slower due to heavy traffic load.

He said, the CTP had made special arrangements to facilitate the tourists, coming to Murree after the Punjab government lifted the restrictions imposed on tourism. A comprehensive plan had also been devised to facilitate the tourists during the summer season, he added.

He said, they had deployed senior traffic officers of the CTP to monitor traffic arrangements in the hill station to ensure smooth and safe traffic flow.

A dedicated, emergency helpline 051-9269200, had also been introduced for the tourists which could be used round the clock. The CTO advised the tourists to avoid wrong parking, double lines, speeding and taking selfies in the middle of the roads.