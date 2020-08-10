CTP urge motorists to avoid wrong, double parking in Murree

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDIISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) on Monday urged the motorists to strictly follow traffic rules and avoid wrong and double parking on roads of Murree to avoid traffic congestion and road mishaps.

According to City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Syed Ali Akbar, the tourists travelling to Murree and other hill stations are advised to obey traffic rules to avoid road accidents.

He informed that the CTP had designated several points for car parking.

A number of main roads including Kashmir Point, Mall Road, Guldana Road and other roads had been closed for two-way traffic to ease traffic flow.

He urged the tourists to cooperate with traffic police so that the traffic mess could be avoided.

"The beautiful climate of Murree during summer attracts a large number of tourists so the motorists face severe traffic congestion," he said adding that traffic moves even slower due to heavy traffic load.

He said, the CTP had made special arrangements to facilitate the tourists, coming to Murree after the Punjab government lifted the restrictions imposed on tourism. A comprehensive plan had also been devised to facilitate the tourists during the summer season, he added.

Traffic Police Officers had been directed to make all out efforts to facilitate the tourists.

In this regard, he said they had deployed senior traffic officers of the CTP to monitor traffic arrangements in the hill station to ensure smooth and safe traffic flow.

A dedicated, emergency helpline 051-9269200, had also been introduced for the tourists which could be used round the clock.

The CTO advised the tourists to avoid wrong parking, double lines, speeding and taking selfies in the middle of the roads. He said that enhanced number of traffic wardens under the supervision of senior traffic officers had been deployed to monitor traffic and guide the tourists.