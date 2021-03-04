CTP urged to strictly check parking rules violations to avoid traffic jams

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have been urged to strictly check parking rules violations to avoid traffic jams on city road as wrong and double parking are the main hurdle in smooth flow of traffic on various roads particularly in commercial areas of the town

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have been urged to strictly check parking rules violations to avoid traffic jams on city road as wrong and double parking are the main hurdle in smooth flow of traffic on various roads particularly in commercial areas of the town.

Illegal and wrong parking coupled with encroachments at footpaths and roadsides are not only affecting smooth movement of pedestrians but also aggravating traffic flow in all business hubs of the city and cantonment.

Though, the city traffic police and civic authorities claimed to have been carrying out special operations, pushing the encroachers back and clearing several areas, but no permanent solution of the problem could be brought.

The situation is worst in Raja Bazaar, Bohar Bazar, Banni Chowk, Circular Road, Murree Road, Pindora Road, Tench Bhatta, Sarafa Bazaar, Mochi Bazaar, City Saddar Road, Gawalmandi, Sadiqabad, Satellite Town and several other roads.

In almost all commercial areas of the city, the shopkeepers display their items on the footpath creating problems for the pedestrians.

Large portion of footpaths and streets are encroached by the vendors, forcing pedestrians to leave footpaths and put their lives in danger walking on roads.

A shopkeeper in Raja Bazar, Shafiq talking to APP said the vendors encroach footpaths and roads violating the orders of the administration.

He informed that most of the traders park their vehicles in front of their shops in violation of traffic rules thus causing traffic congestion.

"The administration should remove all the encroachments from commercial areas of the town to facilitate the pedestrians and streamlining the traffic flow", Altaf said.

A resident of Banni chowk, Ammar said illegal and wrong parking had become a big problem for the city.

"Traffic wardens are found absent from duty points and others make half-hearted efforts to regulate traffic, inadequate enforcement of the no-parking rules and parking space problem with encroachments have led to the traffic mess problem which is getting worse day by day", he added.

"The authorities should play their effective role to remove encroachments from the roads which will help ensure smooth flow of traffic," the residents urged.

According to a CTP spokesman, teams on the directives of City Traffic Police (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal had been constituted to lift vehicles on the parking rules violations besides impounding vehicles.

He urged the motorists to avoid parking their vehicles in no-parking areas as well as on roadsides that lead to traffic jam and thus creating problems for the public.

The citizens should follow traffic laws to avoid road accidents and traffic mess on city roads, he said.

