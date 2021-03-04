UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTP Urged To Strictly Check Parking Rules Violations To Avoid Traffic Jams

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 03:53 PM

CTP urged to strictly check parking rules violations to avoid traffic jams

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have been urged to strictly check parking rules violations to avoid traffic jams on city road as wrong and double parking are the main hurdle in smooth flow of traffic on various roads particularly in commercial areas of the town

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have been urged to strictly check parking rules violations to avoid traffic jams on city road as wrong and double parking are the main hurdle in smooth flow of traffic on various roads particularly in commercial areas of the town.

Illegal and wrong parking coupled with encroachments at footpaths and roadsides are not only affecting smooth movement of pedestrians but also aggravating traffic flow in all business hubs of the city and cantonment.

Though, the city traffic police and civic authorities claimed to have been carrying out special operations, pushing the encroachers back and clearing several areas, but no permanent solution of the problem could be brought.

The situation is worst in Raja Bazaar, Bohar Bazar, Banni Chowk, Circular Road, Murree Road, Pindora Road, Tench Bhatta, Sarafa Bazaar, Mochi Bazaar, City Saddar Road, Gawalmandi, Sadiqabad, Satellite Town and several other roads.

In almost all commercial areas of the city, the shopkeepers display their items on the footpath creating problems for the pedestrians.

Large portion of footpaths and streets are encroached by the vendors, forcing pedestrians to leave footpaths and put their lives in danger walking on roads.

A shopkeeper in Raja Bazar, Shafiq talking to APP said the vendors encroach footpaths and roads violating the orders of the administration.

He informed that most of the traders park their vehicles in front of their shops in violation of traffic rules thus causing traffic congestion.

"The administration should remove all the encroachments from commercial areas of the town to facilitate the pedestrians and streamlining the traffic flow", Altaf said.

A resident of Banni chowk, Ammar said illegal and wrong parking had become a big problem for the city.

"Traffic wardens are found absent from duty points and others make half-hearted efforts to regulate traffic, inadequate enforcement of the no-parking rules and parking space problem with encroachments have led to the traffic mess problem which is getting worse day by day", he added.

"The authorities should play their effective role to remove encroachments from the roads which will help ensure smooth flow of traffic," the residents urged.

According to a CTP spokesman, teams on the directives of City Traffic Police (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal had been constituted to lift vehicles on the parking rules violations besides impounding vehicles.

He urged the motorists to avoid parking their vehicles in no-parking areas as well as on roadsides that lead to traffic jam and thus creating problems for the public.

The citizens should follow traffic laws to avoid road accidents and traffic mess on city roads, he said.

395

Related Topics

Police Business Murree Vehicles Road Traffic Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Lead Saddar All From

Recent Stories

PCB CEO Wasim Khan addresses press conference

3 minutes ago

71kg of waste found in stray Indian cow's stomach

2 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with b ..

25 minutes ago

Kockott extends Castres contract by a year

2 minutes ago

Turkish university says China's Sinovac vaccine 83 ..

2 minutes ago

ADIB recommends cash dividend of 46.6% of net prof ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.