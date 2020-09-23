CTP urges bikers to use safety helmets, side mirrors

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) urged upon the motorcyclists to use safety helmets and side mirrors as the use of helmets by the motorcyclists has caused considerable reduction in major head injuries in road accidents.

According to a CTP spokesman, the CTP had launched a special campaign under which the motorcyclists without 'safety helmet' were being checked and penalized.

He said, the motorcycles of a number of violators were also impounded in different police stations.

He informed that all the Inspectors and Beat Incharges had been directed to check those flouting the rules and not wearing safety helmets while driving motorbikes.

Special checking was being conducted at main roads particularly Mall Road, Peshawar Road and other roads, he added.

A special enforcement campaign against various violations of motorcyclists especially focusing on compulsory use of safety helmet had been launched, he added.

He said, CTP had issued 8,164 challan slips to motorcyclists not using safety helmets during last month.

Mobile education Unit of CTP had been arranging special briefing sessions on road safety at different educational institutions and other public places in the city, he added.

In order to make the campaign more effective and meaningful, the traffic wardens had been issued special instructions, he said adding, Education Wing of Traffic police was making efforts to spread awareness in this connection so that the road journey for motorcyclists could be made safe and sound.