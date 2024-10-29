CTP Urges Bikers To Use Safety Helmets, Side Mirrors
Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 03:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) City Traffic Police (CTP) urged motorcyclists to use safety helmets and side mirrors as the use of helmets by motorcyclists has caused a considerable reduction in major head injuries in road accidents.
According to a CTP spokesman, the CTP had launched a special campaign under which the motorcyclists without 'safety helmets' were being checked and penalized.
He informed that 216 challan slips were issued on Monday to the bikers without safety helmets.
During the special campaign, launched on the directives of City Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi Beenish Fatima, actions were also taken against other traffic rules violators. A total of 2,894 challan tickets were issued for traffic rules violations including 595 persons driving without licenses.
CTP also issued driving licenses and related facilities to 595 citizens on Monday, he said adding that traffic Police taking action against smoke-emitting vehicles, challaned 295 vehicles. Dozens of motorcycles on different violations were also impounded in different police stations, he informed.
He said that all the Inspectors and Beat Incharges were directed to check those flouting the rules and not wearing safety helmets while driving motorbikes.
Special checking was being conducted on main roads, particularly Mall Road, Peshawar Road, and other roads, he added.
A special enforcement campaign against various violations of motorcyclists especially focusing on compulsory use of safety helmets had been launched, he added.
Mobile education Unit of CTP was arranging special briefing sessions on road safety at different educational institutions and other public places in the city, he added.
In order to make the campaign more effective and meaningful, the traffic wardens had been issued special instructions, he said adding, that the Education Wing of Traffic Police was making efforts to spread awareness in this connection so that the road journey for motorcyclists could be made safe and sound.
