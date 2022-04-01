CTP urges motorcyclists to use helmet

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi Friday urged motorcyclists to use helmet to avoid fatal accidents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi Friday urged motorcyclists to use helmet to avoid fatal accidents.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad said that in a statement said that strict action would be taken against the violators and besides imposing fine and confiscating their motorcycles adding, it prevents from fatal or serious injury.

The Police Chief said that wardens were performing their duties with dedication to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the city's main roads.

He said that traffic police is making all efforts to regulate flow of traffic on Murree road.

He stressed that drivers should follow the Line, zebra crossing and follow instructions to avoid accidents. He suggested that drivers of public transport should rest after two hours driving, it would help in minimizing road accidents.